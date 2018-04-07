Filed Under:Beeler Street, Dawaune Ellis, East 50th Avenue, Local TV, Sysco

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced they are looking for a man accused of stabbing and killing his coworker at the Sysco plant near Beeler Street and East 50th Avenue.

dawaune ellis beeler st homicide suspect from denverpd Police Looking For Armed & Dangerous Deadly Stabbing Suspect

Dawaune Ellis (credit: Denver Police)

Investigators say 24-year-old Dawaune Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black man, 5’07 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a fight between two employees at the plant ended with the deadly stabbing.

It’s not clear what started the fight. The victim has not been identified by police.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you know where Ellis is at (720) 913-7867.

