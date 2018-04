(credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

DENVER (CBS4) – A Paw Patrol firefighter costume has been pulled off the shelves because it can pose a fire danger to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall on Thursday saying the batteries in the flashlight can overheat and make the flashlight too hot which could cause burns.

About 20,000 units were sold in the United States. Consumers can return the product for a refund.

LINK: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission