By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Sixty high school students considering a career in medicine got to spend the day at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital getting some hands on training.

The hospital calls it their mini-medical university.

“Going in the OR was really interesting. It was different from what you see on the TV shows, and it was just cool to be there in person and play with all of the equipment and it was interesting,” said Emily Everds, a sophomore from Rock Canyon High School.

It was an experience many would probably never get to see unless they were an employee or a patient.

“Going in the OR was really cool. It kind of made me want to be a surgeon because there’s a lot that goes on in there, there’s a ton of different materials that they use. It was just really cool to see all of the machines and the room is a lot smaller than I thought it would be,” said Grace Whitacre, a sophomore at Castle View High School.

The tour helped guide the students toward their dreams.

“Originally I was kind of thinking a NICU nurse, but now, after seeing all of this it’s definitely a lot to consider,” said Whitacre.

Students also got to spend some time in Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children’s state of the art mobile training center.

“Here in the mobile training center we are teaching them about how to take care of pediatric patients ranging from infant through teenagers through simulation training,” said Ben Dunn, EMS Manager of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Using a mix of state of the art technology and real-world experiences the kids get a good idea of the possible future ahead.

If you would like to sign up for the next mini-medical university or see options for your students you can email Michael Guthrie at michael.guthrie@healthonecares.com.

