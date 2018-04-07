Thomas Villanueva (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bystander injured during a shooting that killed an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

The Gazette reports Thomas Villanueva is seeking at least $1 million in a lawsuit.

Villanueva was shot in February during a shooting between investigators and an armed guman.

Short after leaving the hospital, Villanueva spoke about possible paralysis from his injuries.

Deputy Micah Flick and the suspect were killed in the shooting.