  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PM2018 Masters Golf Tournament
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMCBS 4 News Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Deputy Micah Flick Killed, El Paso County, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Thomas Villanueva
Thomas Villanueva (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bystander injured during a shooting that killed an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy is now suing the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

The Gazette reports Thomas Villanueva is seeking at least $1 million in a lawsuit.

kktv csprings shooting 2 Man Caught In The Middle Of A Deadly Shooting Now Suing

Scene of a shooting involving three officers in Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS)

Villanueva was shot in February during a shooting between investigators and an armed guman.

Short after leaving the hospital, Villanueva spoke about possible paralysis from his injuries.

Deputy Micah Flick and the suspect were killed in the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s