DENVER (CBS4)- Ten automotive dealers from around the Denver metro area are holding a job fair at the Denver Auto Show.

The dealerships say they’re in need of employees in a wide range of career fields.

“Sales, obviously, so that can be a lot of different backgrounds. We also need technicians. Technicians will have to have specific skill sets for those rolls, but we are happy to train people that have the mindset and interest in learning,” said Kent Bozarth, a local automotive dealer.

The job fair ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Those interested need to bring a resume, a driver’s license or proof of citizenship.

