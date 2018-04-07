  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PM2018 Masters Golf Tournament
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMCBS 4 News Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Convention Center, Denver Auto Show, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)- Ten automotive dealers from around the Denver metro area are holding a job fair at the Denver Auto Show.

auto show 5pkg frame 580 Dealerships Holding Interviews At Denver Auto Show

(credit: CBS)

The dealerships say they’re in need of employees in a wide range of career fields.

“Sales, obviously, so that can be a lot of different backgrounds. We also need technicians. Technicians will have to have specific skill sets for those rolls, but we are happy to train people that have the mindset and interest in learning,” said Kent Bozarth, a local automotive dealer.

denver auto show intro 6vo frame 178 Dealerships Holding Interviews At Denver Auto Show

(credit: CBS)

The job fair ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Those interested need to bring a resume, a driver’s license or proof of citizenship.

RELATED: The Denver Auto Show Has Something For The Whole Family

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s