(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – In spite of more snow coming for the high country on Saturday, several Colorado ski areas announced their closing dates for the 2017 skiing season.

Arapahoe Basin is holding out the longest – as usual – closing on June 3.

Keystone, Monarch, Telluride, Ski Cooper and Crested Butte all close on Sunday.

Time is running out this year (1.5 days left!), but what about next year? Do you have your pass? Get it this spring for just $49 down! https://t.co/soO3LpyGBa pic.twitter.com/F4C3h08DD9 — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) April 7, 2018

Remaining ski areas:

Granby Ranch – April 1

Aspen – April 15

Beaver Creek – April 15

Copper Mountain – April 15

Echo Mountain – April 15

Steamboat – April 15

Vail – April 15

Snowmass – April 16

Breckenridge – April 22

Eldora – April 22

Winter Park – April 22

Loveland – May 6