DENVER (CBS4)- It’s the time of year when bears are waking up from hibernation across Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say it’s time for the public to be “Bear Aware.”

Authorities say keep your garbage inside bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters.

If you live in a bear prone area, take bird feeders down for the summer because the large animals are drawn to them.

As a good precaution, it’s best to keep your pet or any stock feed inside where bears cannot access it.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s Living With Bears Advice