Jared Bednar (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar reacted to the tragedy that hit his hometown of Saskatchewan, Canada.

At least 15 people died after a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a semi truck Friday night.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game.

Bednar says his small hometown has been hit hard.

“I have a couple of friends that one of their sons was a goal tender for the Broncos. He survived. He went to surgery last night in Saskatoon, and hopefully he’s doing better, but it’s a tough time for that town,” Bednar said.

Sending our deepest sympathies, condolences, and prayers to the @HumboldtBroncos organization, players, families, friends and the entire Humboldt community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. #PrayersForHumboldt pic.twitter.com/xZ6gbbXR30 — Jared Bednar (@BednarJared) April 7, 2018

Members of the Humboldt team range in age from 16 to 21, according to an online team roster.

Twenty-nine people were on the bus. The victim’s identities have not been confirmed.