  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PM2018 Masters Golf Tournament
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMCBS 4 News Special
    7:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Humboldt Broncos, Jared Bednar, Local TV, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League
Jared Bednar (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar reacted to the tragedy that hit his hometown of Saskatchewan, Canada.

At least 15 people died after a bus carrying a junior hockey team collided with a semi truck Friday night.

canadian bus crash vo transfer frame 210 Avs Coach Bednar Reacts To Devastating Hockey Team Bus Crash

Contents of the semi truck which crashed with a bus in Canada. (credit: CBS)

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

canadian bus crash vo transfer frame 330 Avs Coach Bednar Reacts To Devastating Hockey Team Bus Crash

(credit: CBS)

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game.

Bednar says his small hometown has been hit hard.

canadian bus crash sotvo transfer frame 57 Avs Coach Bednar Reacts To Devastating Hockey Team Bus Crash

Jared Bednar (credit: CBS)

“I have a couple of friends that one of their sons was a goal tender for the Broncos. He survived. He went to surgery last night in Saskatoon, and hopefully he’s doing better, but it’s a tough time for that town,” Bednar said.

Members of the Humboldt team range in age from 16 to 21, according to an online team roster.

Twenty-nine people were on the bus. The victim’s identities have not been confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s