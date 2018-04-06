ROCKIES HOME OPENERFriday afternoon game underway after delayed start.
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After an hour delay due to snow the first pitch in Friday’s Colorado Rockies home opener was thrown out with an air temperature of 27°F at Coors Field.

Snow blankets the field before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

That makes it the coldest first pitch at a home opener in franchise history.

The previous record for coldest home opener was 37°F when the Rockies started their season against Arizona on April 12, 2004.

Friday’s game also ranks as the second coldest home game ever played by the Colorado Rockies.

The top 10 coldest home games are listed below.

  • 23 degrees – April 23, 2013 (game 1 of a doubleheader) vs. Atlanta
  • 27 degrees – April 6, 2018 vs. Atlanta
  • 28 degrees – April 18, 2013 vs. New York Mets
  • 28 degrees – April 12, 1997 vs. Montreal
  • 30 degrees – April 23, 2013 (game 2) vs. Atlanta
  • 35 degrees – Oct 11, 2009 (Game 3 of NLDS) vs. Philadelphia
  • 35 degrees – April 15, 1999 vs. San Deigo
  • 37 degrees – April 21, 2004 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • 37 degrees – April 12, 2004 vs. Arizona
  • 37 degrees – April 24, 2000 vs. Florida
    Colorado Rockies opened their 2017 season with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. (credit: CBS)

    Friday’s weather was a stark contrast to the opener last year when the temperature at first pitch was 74°F.

    Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

