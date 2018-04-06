By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After an hour delay due to snow the first pitch in Friday’s Colorado Rockies home opener was thrown out with an air temperature of 27°F at Coors Field.

That makes it the coldest first pitch at a home opener in franchise history.

The previous record for coldest home opener was 37°F when the Rockies started their season against Arizona on April 12, 2004.

Friday’s game also ranks as the second coldest home game ever played by the Colorado Rockies.

The top 10 coldest home games are listed below.

23 degrees – April 23, 2013 (game 1 of a doubleheader) vs. Atlanta

27 degrees – April 6, 2018 vs. Atlanta

28 degrees – April 18, 2013 vs. New York Mets

28 degrees – April 12, 1997 vs. Montreal

30 degrees – April 23, 2013 (game 2) vs. Atlanta

35 degrees – Oct 11, 2009 (Game 3 of NLDS) vs. Philadelphia

35 degrees – April 15, 1999 vs. San Deigo

37 degrees – April 21, 2004 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

37 degrees – April 12, 2004 vs. Arizona

37 degrees – April 24, 2000 vs. Florida

Friday’s weather was a stark contrast to the opener last year when the temperature at first pitch was 74°F.

