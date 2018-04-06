By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After an hour delay due to snow the first pitch in Friday’s Colorado Rockies home opener was thrown out with an air temperature of 27°F at Coors Field.
That makes it the coldest first pitch at a home opener in franchise history.
The previous record for coldest home opener was 37°F when the Rockies started their season against Arizona on April 12, 2004.
Friday’s game also ranks as the second coldest home game ever played by the Colorado Rockies.
The top 10 coldest home games are listed below.
Friday’s weather was a stark contrast to the opener last year when the temperature at first pitch was 74°F.
