ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man found not guilty by reason of insanity for pushing a snowboarder off an Aspen chairlift is trying to get out of the mental hospital.

Thomas Proesel had been deemed by a psychiatrist to have been legally insane at the time.

The Aspen Daily News reports that according to statements in court Monday, a state appointed psychiatrist made the finding. Thomas Proesel had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Proesel pushed a 28-year-old snowboarder off the lift on Jan. 17, 2016.

The snowboarder was uninjured after plummeting about 25 feet into a pile of fresh powder.

According to the Aspen Times, Proesel has started the legal process that could lead to his release from the mental hospital in Pueblo.