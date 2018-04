GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are trying to find the man who broke into a sports bar in Glenwood Springs.

Management at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar say he sat down at the bar an hour before they closed, ordered a drink and then left. But he allegedly came back later that night, broke in and caused some damage to the property.

The burglar got away before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the man shown in the photos below inside the bar is asked to call police.