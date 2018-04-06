DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has amended its statement regarding the investigation of patient risk of surgical infections. The period has been extended.

The initial investigation centers around people who had orthopedic or spine surgery over an 18-month period and could be at risk for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C or HIV.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment was working with the hospital to notify people who had orthopedic or spine surgery at Porter Adventist Hospital between July 21, 2016 and Feb. 20 of this year. Now that period has been extended.

The health department released this statement, “Based on new information, the department has recommended Porter notify people of the same risk if they had orthopedic or spine surgery from Feb. 20 until April 5, 2018, when Porter voluntarily closed its operating rooms.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was notified of the breach on Feb. 21. The department conducted an on-site survey of the infection control practices at the hospital the next day.

The hospital mailed letters on April 4 to patients who may have been put at risk.

Additional Information From Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment:

Porter has established a hotline for patient questions. The phone number is 303-778-5694.

The public can call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for Public Information (COHELP) at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for general questions about surgical site infections, HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. COHELP hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The public also can email COHELP at COHELP@rmpdc.org