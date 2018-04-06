By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front will bring sharply colder temperatures and a good chance for snow to Denver and the Front Range on Friday. The combination of both should make for a very winter looking scene at Coors Field for the Rockies home opener.

Friday’s game should not only be the coldest home opener in Rockies history, it should be the coldest MLB home opener this season. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for the entire game with light snow falling at any time during the game. Any accumulation in the metro will be limited to less than an inch mainly on the grass.

The chance for snow will end Friday evening and will be followed by dry and warmer weather for Saturday with highs near 60°.

It’s a different story in the mountains where snow will continue at times through the entire weekend. The heaviest snow will fall before midnight Friday night. Mountain areas along I-70 west of Georgetown are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday night for 5-10 inches of snow east of Vail pass and 4-8 inches west of Vail Pass.



Another surge of heavier snow is possible in the mountains Saturday night while Denver and the Front Range has a decent chance for rain during the same time.

Overall next week looks much drier and far less active. Temperatures in the metro area should approach 70° on Tuesday before reaching the mid 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

