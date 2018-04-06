ROCKIES HOME OPENERFriday afternoon game's start delayed due to cold, snowy weather
Elgin, Ill., Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda. (credit: Facebook/Elgin Police Department)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — The city of Fort Collins announced Thursday the hiring of a new chief of police.

Jeffrey Swoboda, presently the chief of the Elgin, Ill., police department, is expected to begin June 4th.

jeffrey swoboda ft collins police chief from elgin illinois pds fb Fort Collins Finds New Head Of Police Department In Illinois

“I am thrilled to offer this position to Chief Swoboda, as it is clear he is the top candidate for Fort Collins,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry in a news release.

Chief Swoboda’s annual salary will be $192,000. By comparison, Denver Police Chief Robert White currently earns $207,040 a year, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz earns $105,455, Boulder Police Chief Greg Testa earns $183,050, Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey earns $189,434, and Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport earns $130,560.

The search for a new Fort Collins police chief follows the resignation of former chief John Hutto on May 12, 2017.

Swoboda’s hiring is still contingent on the completion of post-offer assessments.

 

