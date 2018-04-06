ROCKIES HOME OPENERFriday afternoon game underway after delayed start.
DENVER (CBS4)– There was a special moment during the Colorado Rockies Home Opener on Friday. The team took a moment to remember the three deputies in Colorado who have recently been killed in the line of duty.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick have lost their lives this year, with Parrish shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

parrish gumm flick copy Fallen Deputies Honored During First Pitch At Rockies Home Opener

Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish, Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick (credit: Douglas County, Adams County, El Paso County)

The sheriffs of those departments threw out the first pitches at the game.

rockies first pitch 6vo frame 0 Fallen Deputies Honored During First Pitch At Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

Parrish’s widow says it was a beautiful tribute that she was proud of, “Zach loved baseball… this is a once in a lifetime experience so even though my life is marked by sorrow and by grief, this is something that could just be so exciting and uplifting and it can be a wonderful memory.”

rockies first pitch 6sotvo frame 452 Fallen Deputies Honored During First Pitch At Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

Gracie says she can’t wait to share the memory of the tribute with her two young children.

