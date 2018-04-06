DENVER (CBS4)– There was a special moment during the Colorado Rockies Home Opener on Friday. The team took a moment to remember the three deputies in Colorado who have recently been killed in the line of duty.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick have lost their lives this year, with Parrish shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.

The sheriffs of those departments threw out the first pitches at the game.

Parrish’s widow says it was a beautiful tribute that she was proud of, “Zach loved baseball… this is a once in a lifetime experience so even though my life is marked by sorrow and by grief, this is something that could just be so exciting and uplifting and it can be a wonderful memory.”

Gracie says she can’t wait to share the memory of the tribute with her two young children.