EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for a suspect continues more than 24 hours after a man was murdered when he went to grab dinner.

Andrew Jenick from Lakewood was shot and killed when he got out of his car at the restaurant near 20th and Sheridan in Edgewater.

Jenick, 27, was killed about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police are searching for a silver or white sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse.