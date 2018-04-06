By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver teacher is making her debut on the CBS hit show “The Price is Right.”

Lexi Dunnells is participating in the Teacher Edition, which airs on Friday morning.

Dunnells teaches Algebra at STRIVE Prep. She used the Price is Right’s platform to represent her students. She wore a STRIVE Prep t-shirt and celebrated her students on the air!

She is planning on having a watch party with her kids at school when the show airs at 10 a.m. on CBS4. The school is known to be a charter school and college prep environment.

“My students bring me so much joy every single day, so even though they weren’t physically there with me, it was amazing to get to share such a joyful experience with them,” Ms. Dunnells said. “I can’t wait to watch the episode with them and see their faces when I shout them out on national TV.”

