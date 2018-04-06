(credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Public Radio has hired Stewart Vanderwilt as its new president.

Vanderwilt has led public radio organizations for more than three decades, including 18 years as the director and general manager of Austin’s National Public Radio station and The Austin Music Experience, as well as 15 years in various roles at Indiana Public Radio.

He will replace Max Wycisk, who retires at the end of June after leading Colorado Public Radio for more than four decades.

Vanderwilt is credited with transforming Austin’s KUT 90.5 into one of the highest-rated public radio stations in a market of its size. He also helped launch KUT’s first news department in 2002 and developed “Texas Standard,” a national daily news show broadcast on 29 public radio stations across the state.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)