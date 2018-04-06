By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– The community surrounding Denver’s College View Elementary School has been raising money to make sure that every student can have a year book.

Ninety-two percent of the students at the school qualify for free or reduced lunches, so the cost of a yearbook could be prohibitive.

“It’s a good school, I like it a lot,” said 5th grader Carmen Archuleta, She and fellow 5th grader De’Naja Barbour have big plans for their future.

“Either a teacher a doctor or a dance teacher,” said De’Naja.

Carmen says she is good at math and plans on going to college to become a marine biologist.

The end of 5th grade will bring change.

“Some of them are going to different schools,” said De’Naja who plans on going to go to a Denver School of Science and Technology (DSST) campus next year.

Carmen’s next stop will be Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy.

“I’ve known a lot of people here for a long time. I really close friends with a lot of them and I’m really going to miss them,” said Carmen.

The yearbook is the idea of a couple of City Year AmeriCorps volunteers.

“These kids mean the world to me,” said Daniel Phonelath.

He has been working at the school through City Year since August 2017.

When he and another AmeriCorps member heard that College View had never had a year book they began plotting.

“It’s a placeholder of meaning and it grounds you in your education,” said Phonelath.

“When we first heard about it, we were all excited and we just want something to remember College View because we have been here a long time and now we’re going to,” said De’Naja.

“I think the yearbook is a good idea and it will help us remember our teachers and friends here and keep the good memories,” said Carmen.

The community has just about reached their goal. Those who would like to help can contribute on their GoFundMe page.

