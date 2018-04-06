WEATHER ALERTLight Snow & Falling Temps Through Afternoon
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bike Theft, Golden, Golden Bike Shop, Jefferson County, Local TV, Michael Mancuso

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sharp-eyed bike shop workers helped police nab a suspected thief in Golden earlier this week.

thief 1 WATCH: Police Chase, Capture Suspected Serial Thief Outside Bike Shop

(credit: Golden Bike Shop)

Police chased down suspect Michael Mancuso after he ran out of the Golden Bike Shop on Tuesday.

michael mancuso mug copy WATCH: Police Chase, Capture Suspected Serial Thief Outside Bike Shop

Michael Mancuso (credit: Jefferson County)

He told employees on Monday that his dad was going to pay for a new bike over the phone with a credit card, but the staff had heard of a similar story used in a theft in Boulder County and knew something was up.

The employees told Mancuso the bike needed some repairs and to come back the next day.

On Tuesday, police officers were waiting for him and arrested him after he fell down while trying to run away from them. That event was captured on video by staff at the store (see below).

Mancuso was wanted on felony warrants out of Lakewood, Jefferson County, Boulder County and Clear Creek County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s