GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sharp-eyed bike shop workers helped police nab a suspected thief in Golden earlier this week.

Police chased down suspect Michael Mancuso after he ran out of the Golden Bike Shop on Tuesday.

He told employees on Monday that his dad was going to pay for a new bike over the phone with a credit card, but the staff had heard of a similar story used in a theft in Boulder County and knew something was up.

The employees told Mancuso the bike needed some repairs and to come back the next day.

On Tuesday, police officers were waiting for him and arrested him after he fell down while trying to run away from them. That event was captured on video by staff at the store (see below).

Mancuso was wanted on felony warrants out of Lakewood, Jefferson County, Boulder County and Clear Creek County.