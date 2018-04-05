BREAKING NEWSJury finds Michael Blagg guilty of murder
DENVER (CBS4) – The selection for this year’s Youth One Book, One Denver program focuses on the life of a girl with disability.

one book one denver Overcoming Disabilities A Theme Of One Book, One Denver Selection

“Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus” by Dusti Bowling tells the story of two classmates in Arizona who form a bond and try to solve a mystery. One of them is Aven Green, who was born without arms.

The reading program is in its seventh year. It provides Denver students ages 9-12 with “a shared reading experience along with fun and educational programming to help combat summer learning loss.” Youth One Book, One Denver includes events and activities tied to the book’s themes.

“More than anything, I want awareness, understanding, empathy and to normalize these disabilities that are in the books for kids,”
Bowling said.

To sign your kids up for the Youth One Book, One Denver program, visit a special section of artsandvenuesdenver.com.

