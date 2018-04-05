Sergio García will be looking to repeat as champion this year. But he will have stiff competition from Phil Mickelson, who’s been hot lately. Mickelson has won the Masters three times, most recently in 2010.

Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters since 2015. He has four Masters wins, but hasn’t donned the elusive green jacket since 2005. His group is featured in Thursday’s Masters live stream.

How will Tiger and the rest of the field fare? Our friends at CBS Sports have Masters picks, odds and projections.

How to Watch the 2018 Masters

What: The 2018 Masters Tournament

The 2018 Masters Tournament Dates: April 5-8, 2018

April 5-8, 2018 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

TV Channel and coverage times (All times Eastern)

Round 1: ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Round 2: ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT)

ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT) Round 3: CBS

Round 4: CBS

Masters Live Stream (All times Eastern)

CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the 2018 Masters tournament each day both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Round 1: CBSSports.com, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday

CBSSports.com, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday Round 2: CBSSports.com, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday

CBSSports.com, 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday Round 3: CBSSports.com, 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Saturday

CBSSports.com, 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Saturday Round 4: CBSSports.com , 11:00 a.m. – completion of play Sunday

Masters.com Live Streaming

The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. Viewers will numerous options including:

Interviews from the driving range each morning

Following daily featured groups as they play

Streaming of the “Amen Corner,” (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)

Streaming of the 15th and 16th holes

Streaming a TV simulcast of ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday)

Masters on the Range

CBS Sports will broadcast a live show from the tournament’s practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the trounament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.

