(CBS) — The 2018 Masters is officially underway. The field of 87 is set and PGA legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit honorary tee shots to officially kick off the annual Augusta tournament Thursday morning.

All eyes in the golf world will be on Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia this week for the first major PGA Tournament of the season. The 2018 Masters will live up to its name with golf’s biggest stars vying for a coveted green jacket for the winner after four rounds that culminate on Sunday. According to CBS’ Jim Nantz, all of the fan-favorite “upper echelon” players are healthy, making this year’s Masters one of the most anticipated in decades.

Sergio García will be looking to repeat as champion this year. But he will have stiff competition from Phil Mickelson, who’s been hot lately. Mickelson has won the Masters three times, most recently in 2010.

Tiger Woods is playing in his first Masters since 2015. He has four Masters wins, but hasn’t donned the elusive green jacket since 2005. His group is featured in Thursday’s Masters live stream.

gettyimages 942343512 How To Watch The 2018 Masters

Tiger Woods plays an approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

How will Tiger and the rest of the field fare? Our friends at CBS Sports have Masters picks, odds and projections.

How to Watch the 2018 Masters

  • What: The 2018 Masters Tournament
  • Dates: April 5-8, 2018
  • Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

TV Channel and coverage times (All times Eastern)

Round 1: ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday

  • Round 2: ESPN, 3:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday (1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. MT)
  • Round 3: CBS, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday (1 p.m. – 5 p.m. MT)
  • Round 4: CBS, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday (12 p.m. – 5 p.m. MT)

Masters Live Stream (All times Eastern)

CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the 2018 Masters tournament each day both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Masters.com Live Streaming

The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. Viewers will  numerous options including:

  • Interviews from the driving range each morning
  • Following daily featured groups as they play
  • Streaming of  the “Amen Corner,” (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)
  • Streaming of  the 15th and 16th holes
  • Streaming a TV simulcast of ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday)

Masters on the Range

CBS Sports will broadcast a live show from the tournament’s practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the trounament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.

