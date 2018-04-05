(credit: CBS)

By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– More than six years after he died, the Loveland community came together to create a headstone for Air Force veteran Ron Minto.

Minto served in the Air Force for five years during the Vietnam War.

When Minto died, he was buried without a headstone or any marker of where his final resting spot was. For six years, his body was buried at an unmarked location in Loveland.

When some of those who are part of the Knights of Columbus realized the veteran still wasn’t recognized with a headstone, they decided to take action.

“We took it up as a project for the assembly of the Knights of Columbus,” said Ed Waszkiewicz, one of the Knights. “It was important that people not be tramping over his burial site, by not knowing the he was buried there. On your passing, at least there should be remembrance that you walked this way.”

Minto’s brother, Keith, said for many years he couldn’t locate where his brother’s burial site was. He attempted to visit several times, but wasn’t sure if he was at the right location, without a headstone.

“I (came) out to the grounds, and I couldn’t even find or remember exactly where we put him in the ground,” Keith Minto told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

With the help of the community, Minto was finally given a headstone of his own.

“And, we got the memorial marker from the military,” Waszkiewicz said.

Those who helped make it happen said they were just doing what should’ve been done long ago.

“Christ said we are supposed to love one another, and take care of one another,” Waszkiewicz said. “What better opportunity is there, than to do something like this?”

“He would be really proud of it,” Keith Minto said.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native.