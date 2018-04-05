Since her debut album in 2011, Lauren Alaina has been no stranger to the top of the charts. Now, the 23-year old Georgia native can add ACMA New Female Vocalist of the Year to her already impressive musical resume. Before the charts, the tours and the awards – Alaina was a young woman blessed with an incredible, natural ability and an inherent passion for music.

“I’ve been singing since I was three,” said Alaina. “I don’t ever remember there being a moment where I was like, ‘Yea – I’m going to do that for the rest of my life.’ It wasn’t a decision it just came naturally, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. I think that my family just has a passion for music that naturally gave me my passion for music.”

Related- On The Rise: Tegan Marie

That passion has carried her around the globe, from Chattanooga, Tennessee all the way to the Philippines and back. While life on the road can be taxing for any performer, Alaina finds joy in sharing stories and interacting with all the people she meets along the way.

“The best part of being on the road is that I get to share my music with people,” said Alaina. “I get to meet people from different backgrounds and that’s really, as a song writer, very inspiring.”

Despite performances in legendary venues such as Red Rocks and the Ryman Auditorium as well as a freshly minted ACM Award already under her belt, Alaina isn’t resting on her laurels.

“I want to be able to sell out venues as a headliner,” said Alaina. “There are only a handful of women in country music that have huge, huge success and I want to be one of them. I want to be able to play shows forever and do what I love and hear all of those people singing them back to me.”