New Coors Field Food Choices Will Not Disappoint Fans In 2018

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Forget a hot dog and Cracker Jacks. The choices for eating at Coors Field just got a lot more delicious.

Grab a fork and dive into the new Mile High Mac and Cheese. It features green chili, chorizo, and pico de gallo mixed into the macaroni.

If you just can’t go to the ballpark without getting a hot dog, maybe the new “Triple Play Dog” is for you. It’s an extreme dog with pulled pork, bacon bits, and purple slaw on it. You can find the Triple Play Dog in sections 130, 144, and 330.

Let’s say you’re trying to eat healthier. Or at least appear healthier. Try the Chicken Salad on Croissant. This chicken salad features almonds and grapes served on a croissant roll. Find that in the Wazee Market on the third base side.

Craving a club sandwich but also tacos? The Rockies have you covered. The Taco Club has ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno, avocado, and sour cream on sandwich bread. The Wazee Market has these on the third base side.

What Denverite doesn’t love street tacos? Now you can get some without hitting the street! The Street Taco Trio is steak and chicken topped with cilantro and cotija, found at the Captain’s Deck, the newly-renamed mezzanine bar in center field.

If you’re feeling adventurous, head to the Wazee Market on the third base side and try the Rocky Mountain Po’Boy. This has garlic slaw, green chili ranch, pico, guacamole, cotija, and of course Rocky Mountain oysters.

For dessert, try the new Rockies Triple Berry Fritters, which feature a sweet rum glaze and Rockies sprinkles. These are at the Mountain Ranch Club.

If doughy delight isn’t your thing, grab a Purple Yogurt, frozen yogurt with chocolate candies, in sections 150 and 330.

And with all this delicious food, you’re going to need a drink. Try the Rockies’ special 25th Anniversary Ale, or a 25th Anniversary Cocktail. The cocktail features vodka mixed with blue curacao, lemonade, lime juice, and grenadine. The cocktail is found around the park.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradoan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter.