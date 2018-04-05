New Features Await Fans, Players At Coors Field

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Fans will notice a lot of new features at Coors Field in 2018, and others that the team is hoping will translate to more success on the field.

The most notable addition is the new scoreboard.

The new scoreboard will feature one large LED video display from top to bottom. It’s fully-HD, features 6.8 million LED lights, and is 8,369 square feet. That’s the size of 784 60-inch televisions.

And of course, it’s in the shape of the Rocky Mountains.

SAY HELLO TO YOUR NEW SCOREBOARD! • 8,369 sq ft • 258% larger than the old Coors Field board • 784 60-inch televisions • 6.8 million LEDs • HD1080P • Uniquely Colorado Rockies shape • Speaker enhancements on the lower bowl pic.twitter.com/dRMioPXnLr — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 31, 2018

Additionally, the netting at Coors Field now extends for the length of the dugout to improve fan safety after several league-wide cases of injuries by balls fouled off into the crowd.

Guests of the Coors Clubhouse will find a renamed club to watch their favorite team. Infiniti now sponsors the restaurant behind home plate.

The bar on The Rooftop has been rebranded as the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar to reflect the team’s longtime partnership with the Colorado-based brewer.

The club level bar has been totally renovated on the third base side, featuring exposed brick and girders, floor-to-ceiling windows, and more seating areas for fans.

UCHealth has partnered with the Rockies to “Hit the Mitt” this season.

When a player hits a home run that hits the new tarp draped over the tunnel in left field, UCHealth will donate $5,000 to the Gold Crown Foundation, a nonprofit that offers youth sports and education programs.

The Gold Crown Foundation assists nearly 20,000 boys and girls in Colorado and surrounding states each year.

Many of the renovations won’t be so easily accessible to fans.

The team is between two phases of renovating the Rockies’ clubhouse. The first phase focused on coaches’ offices, hitting areas, and media rooms.

The Rockies introduced a “quiet room,” where players can relax and focus at any time at the park. The room features two recliners and two beds.

The second phase will focus on the players’ locker room, and will start at the end of the 2018 season.

All the renovations were paid for by the club as part of it’s new 30-year lease agreement with the Denver Metropolitan Major League Baseball Stadium District.

