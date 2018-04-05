BREAKING NEWSJury finds Michael Blagg guilty of murder
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlanta, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Atlanta Police Department, Centers for Disease Control, Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, Georgia, Missing Man
Credit: CDC/CBS News

ATLANTA (CBS) — A body found in the Chattahoochee River has been identified as missing CDC worker Timothy Cunningham, authorities announced Thursday. Cunningham has been missing since Feb. 12 in Georgia. The 35-year-old left work early that day saying he wasn’t feeling well, and wasn’t seen again.

Cunningham worked as an epidemiologist working in the CDC’s chronic disease unit.

timothy cunningham Body Of Missing CDC Worker Timothy Cunningham Found In Georgia River

(credit: CDC/CBS News)

Police previously said there was no evidence of foul play, but that it couldn’t be ruled out.

The Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will release further details during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Police said Cunningham had been disappointed about being passed over for a promotion in February. But the CDC disputed that, saying that Cunningham been promoted to commander effective July 1 “in recognition of his exemplary performance in the U.S. Public Health Service.”

According to Cunningham’s next-door neighbor, Viviana Tory, Cunningham said something odd to her husband the day he went missing.

“He told my husband to tell his wife — me — to erase his cellphone number from my cellphone,” Tory said.

Cunningham’s parents reported him missing on Feb. 16 after they went to his home and found his belongings and vehicle there.

His cause of death has not been released.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s