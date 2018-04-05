By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be very spring-like throughout most of Colorado. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 60s along the Front Range which is above normal for early April. The day will start with mostly sunny skies before clouds take over in the afternoon.

Starting early Thursday evening we’ll see snow develop in the high country. The snow will intensify through the night with 4-8 inches by midday Friday for much of the I-70 corridor west of Georgetown. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from midnight Thursday night through noon on Friday for all of the northern and central mountains of Colorado including Summit County, the Winter Park area, Steamboat, Vail, and Aspen.



A cold front will arrive from the northeast Thursday night and will arrive in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas early in the day. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. We’ll start the day in the 30s in the metro area before dropping into the 20s during the afternoon. Precipitation associated with the front will start as a rain/snow mix in the early morning and then quickly change into all snow before 10 a.m. Any accumulation in the metro area will be minor and largely limited to the grass.



In terms of the Rockies game, it will be cold and wet! The coldest home opener in franchise history was in 1995 with 40°. We’ll certainly break that record on Friday may come close to the coldest game ever played at Coors Field which was April 23, 2013 when the temperate dropped to 25° (ironically that game was also against the Atlanta Braves).

The coldest temperatures on Friday will be during the afternoon. We’ll then start to slowly warm up again Friday evening and by Saturday afternoon we’ll return to the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Periods of snow will continue in the mountains through the weekend but Denver and the Front Range will mainly dry. The exception will be Saturday evening when a few light rain showers are possible.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.