By Dominic Garcia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For close to a decade Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy (JVA) has given students an alternative to traditional school.

According to its website, ”JVA offers rigorous online and blended coursework, connections with staff, and alternative pathways to graduation and college/career readiness.”

Some kids choose the academy because of scheduling issues, others may have had a bad experience at school. For years, going to class wasn’t easy for Tabi Daniels.

“I struggled with depression and anxiety. In middle school, I struggled with going to school,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

But when she found the Virtual Academy things started to change, and now this senior is class president.

“We have a great community here, everyone’s really friendly and we’re all here for the same reason, to get it done. We’re a team,” said Daniels.

But, Tabi is now trying to figure out how to fix a big problem. Her school has their big end of the year dance coming up and recently booked the Butterfly Pavilion. But it turns out money the school thought they had for the dance has been allocated for something else. Tabi says this dance is a big deal for her classmates.

“We don’t really have classes we go to everyday. We don’t have that social interaction every day like traditional high schools would have,” she told CBS4.

Parents have chipped in but their school is small and they’re still $600 short. Tabi hopes someone can help because for the kids at Jeffcos’ Virtual Academy, this is so much more than just a dance.

“This dance is just a way for us to experience a traditional high school dance like any other high school would have.”

LINK: Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy

Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy: 303.982.6770

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.