WEATHER ALERT:Winter weather arrives by noon on Friday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:52 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:52 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:30 AMComics Unleashed
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butterfly Pavilion, Jeffco's 21st Century Virtual Academy, JVA, Lakewood, Local TV, Tabi Daniels, Virtual Academy

By Dominic Garcia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For close to a decade Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy (JVA) has given students an alternative to traditional school.

According to its website, ”JVA offers rigorous online and blended coursework, connections with staff, and alternative pathways to graduation and college/career readiness.”

virtual dance money 10pkg frame 706 Class President Trying To Save Her Schools Dance

(credit: CBS)

Some kids choose the academy because of scheduling issues, others may have had a bad experience at school. For years, going to class wasn’t easy for Tabi Daniels.

“I struggled with depression and anxiety. In middle school, I struggled with going to school,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

virtual dance money 10pkg frame 758 Class President Trying To Save Her Schools Dance

Tabi Daniels (credit: CBS)

But when she found the Virtual Academy things started to change, and now this senior is class president.

“We have a great community here, everyone’s really friendly and we’re all here for the same reason, to get it done. We’re a team,” said Daniels.

virtual dance money 10pkg frame 443 Class President Trying To Save Her Schools Dance

(credit: CBS)

But, Tabi is now trying to figure out how to fix a big problem. Her school has their big end of the year dance coming up and recently booked the Butterfly Pavilion. But it turns out money the school thought they had for the dance has been allocated for something else. Tabi says this dance is a big deal for her classmates.

virtual dance money 10pkg frame 1028 Class President Trying To Save Her Schools Dance

(credit: CBS)

“We don’t really have classes we go to everyday. We don’t have that social interaction every day like traditional high schools would have,” she told CBS4.

Parents have chipped in but their school is small and they’re still $600 short. Tabi hopes someone can help because for the kids at Jeffcos’ Virtual Academy, this is so much more than just a dance.

virtual dance money 10pkg frame 1230 Class President Trying To Save Her Schools Dance

(credit: CBS)

“This dance is just a way for us to experience a traditional high school dance like any other high school would have.”

LINK: Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy 

Jeffco’s 21st Century Virtual Academy: 303.982.6770

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s