By Jamie Leary

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– A Northglenn woman is making waves in the hunting world after claiming a first place victory in the voice division at the World Elk Calling Championships.

The competition, presented by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, had a record number of competitors this year. While Colorado claimed several titles, Hannah Holiday, 27, was the only one to snag first.

“I learned how to voice elk call because I wanted to be like my dad and I couldn’t use those reeds or diaphragms,” said Holiday.

Holiday has been hunting since she can remember and practicing voice calls since she was around 6 years old.

“Being out in the woods and being to be able to actually talk to the elk with just my voice is the real magic, it’s a lot of fun!” she said.

Holiday says it’s about much more than just hunting. She learns from the animals and she has become so good at imitating them, she can fool just about anyone. Even her own family. She recalled a time she sent her uncle running around their camp looking for a cow elk. Holiday says one of her favorite memories is the time she successfully called in three different elk herds in one day.

“Seeing the great number of elk there, it was amazing and listening to them talk and studying them it just was an amazing experience.”

Holiday has studied elk to the point she knows what they say. From a mating call, to typical conversation.

While the cow call is Holiday’s signature, she has the bull’s bugle down to a science. She says many hunters prefer the bugle but she has her reasons for sticking with the cow call.

“I’m going to tell you, that lead cow is in control of the herd!” Holiday laughed.

As her career continues to grow, Holiday is staying grounded.

“We have a lot to learn as hunters, a lot to learn.”

