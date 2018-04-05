Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude)

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (CBS4) – Country music star Dierks Bentley will host a music festival in Colorado this summer.

Bentley’s three-day festival is called the Seven Peaks Music Festival, and it will take place in Buena Vista on Labor Day weekend. It’s named after the “seven mountaintops surrounding the grounds,” according to a Billboard.com article announcing the festival.

Seven Peaks will includes some really big names in country music, including Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Del McCoury Band and Sam Bush. Bentley plans to perform on every day of the festival as well.

Bentley said the organizers will be focused on keeping safety as a top priority. The Route 91 Harvest Festival last October in Las Vegas was disrupted by a mass shooting in which 58 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

“Everyone in our business has changed our approach to security,” he said. “I’m taking somebody on the road this year who’s an ex-Marine and specializes in security …Our goal is the make sure these people have the best night of their life, but at the minimum, we want them to have a safe experience.”

LINK: sevenpeaksfestival.com

Bentley said he chose Colorado as the location for the festival because he wrote the songs for his upcoming new album “The Mountain” here.

Weekend passes for the festival go on sale on April 20.