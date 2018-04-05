(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– Secret compartments, trunks that open with the pass of a foot, 360-degree camera systems, a rear-view mirror that turns into a rear view camera; all technologies you’ll find in cars at the auto show.

Chevrolet was eager to showcase their Teen Driver system. To use this feature, you pair a key fob with a teen driver. When they get behind the wheel, the car activates the system which disables the audio until seat belts are buckled, activates all of the cars safety features and implements parental controls.

“As the parent you can go in beforehand and set up certain parameters for the teen driver. You can set the volume limit, you can set a speed limit warning that will give them an audible warning when they go over the speed limit and then what’s really neat about it. Is that when they return home you can put in your PIN to log into the system and see a report card of their driving statistics,” said Nicole Clare with Chevrolet.

For the first time, the Forney Transportation Museum will be a part of the Denver Auto Show.

“It’s really nice for us to be here this year and to give that historical perspective,” said Christof Kheim, Director of the Forney Museum of Transportation.

“We’ve been trying for years to get a booth here but as a nonprofit we couldn’t afford the cost of the booth and we were very fortunate because this year we were actually invited and given a small space to show off a few of our cars,” he added.

Six different cars take enthusiasts on a journey through time starting with a 4 ½ horsepower 1903 Oldsmobile, through to a rare 1968 Avanti II, only one of 100 built by Studebaker and ending with a 1971 Buick Boat Tail Riviera with only 32,000 miles on it. With an engine that is 455 cubic inches, it gets about two miles to the gallon.

This is all just a taste of what you will see at the museum.

“We have motorcycles, bicycle, horse-drawn, rail equipment, airplanes, I mean we have over 800 artifacts in the collection so there’s a lot more to see at the museum itself,” said Kheim.

Coupons for admission to the museum are available at their booth. For more information on the Forney Museum of Transportation, you can visit their website at http://www.forneymuseum.org/.

The Denver Auto Show at the Colorado Convention Center continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.

