DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s mayor was painting the town purple for the Colorado Rockies Home opener!

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock hit Blake Street with some purple paint for Friday’s Home Opener at Coors Field. The day is supposed to be chilly but that won’t stop Rockies fans from cheering on their home team.

He and a Denver Public Works employee painted an 18-inch purple stripe along Blake Street from 19th to 22nd. The designs also include Rockies logos along the way.

The Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m.