DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s mayor was painting the town purple for the Colorado Rockies Home opener!

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock hit Blake Street with some purple paint for Friday’s Home Opener at Coors Field. The day is supposed to be chilly but that won’t stop Rockies fans from cheering on their home team.

purple stripe 5vo frame 139 Blake Street Turns Purple For Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

He and a Denver Public Works employee painted an 18-inch purple stripe along Blake Street from 19th to 22nd. The designs also include Rockies logos along the way.

purple stripe 5vo frame 722 Blake Street Turns Purple For Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

The Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Friday afternoon. The first pitch is at 2:10 p.m.

purple stripe 5vo frame 76 Blake Street Turns Purple For Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

purple stripe 5vo frame 380 Blake Street Turns Purple For Rockies Home Opener

(credit: CBS)

