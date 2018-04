(credit: CBS)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– There will soon be more than 100 families living in what are being called “Wee Cottages” in Boulder County.

The single family homes are being built in Longmont.

According to the Longmont Times Call, there are already more than 400 people on the waiting list for a wee cottage.

Developers say they hope to have all of the homes built by late this year.