(credit: CBS)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Some employees at a Walmart in Lakewood honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his death on Wednesday.

The employees collected donated food and toiletries at eight local stores which were all boxed up and sent to Food Banks of the Rockies and Family Tree House of Hope.

Walmart also gave both nonprofits a check for $500 each.

Both agencies are still accepting donations.