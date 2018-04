Rachel Farley (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police arrested a former teacher in Denver for allegedly providing students with marijuana at her home.

Rachel Farley once worked at East High School on Colfax Avenue.

Arrest documents show nine students were interviewed about the incident. Documents state multiple students admitted to smoking marijuana with Farley in August of 2017 when they were 17 years old.

Farley faces charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.