By Eric Christensen

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – It doesn’t take long to notice there’s something different about Palmer Ridge High School quarterback Ty Evans. In his high school career he’s thrown for 72 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

“We always joke on staff that there is a quarterback characteristic. You don’t know what it is but whatever it is Ty has it,” said Tim Jenkins, Evans’ quarterback coach.

The University of Colorado has taken a liking to Evans and the feeling is mutual. The state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year verbally committed to Mike MacIntyre and the Buffs back on Jan. 15.

“It’s one of those things I’ve always grown up a CU fan,” said Evans. “Going to their campus as a little kid and looking up at my dad saying I want to go here. And I felt like something special is going on up there.”

But that hasn’t stopped schools like Ole Miss, Michigan and Texas A&M from offering the 3-star kid from 3A Palmer Ridge.

“I tell everybody that he’ll be 3-stars for a week and a half more. The offers he’s pulling in are 3 or 4 star offers. It will be exciting to see where he goes because truthfully he could be the highest recruited quarterback in the state of Colorado ever,” said Jenkins.

That statement may sound hard to believe, but back on Feb. 13 Evans received an offer from the Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I was like, ‘Whoa that just happened.’ Got off the phone and was like ‘Mom, guess what? Bama just offered me.’ She was like what? I was like yeah,” Evans said.

While Evans appears to be solidly committed to CU, he hasn’t told Alabama no thanks. The Tide still want him to visit. So while Evans’s immediate future may not be crystal clear, some believe is long term potential is.

“The future is for him truthfully is the green room in (the NFL Draft),” Jenkins said. “That’s what we’re working for with him. He’s not out here to get offers anymore. That’s already happened. For him that’s the long term goal and he has that kind of potential.”