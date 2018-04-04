FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Voters in Frisco have saved the pocket park at the center of a controversy brewing over affordable housing.

Frisco town leaders proposed a ballot measure for the Tuesday election which asked voters to remove the “pocket park” destination at the corner of 3rd and Granite Streets.

If approved, the park and small community center on the property would have been removed to make way for a dozen affordable workplace housing studio units.

Neighbors created the “Save Frisco’s Pocket Park” group in opposition to that plan.

Voters rejected the ballot measure by more than 300 votes.

Currently it is estimated Summit County is coming up short by about 600 workplace housing units. That number continues to grow.