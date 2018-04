Jennifer Carroll (credit: CBS)

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – The results are in for the highly-contested election in Erie where voters elected their new mayor.

Jennifer Carroll won Tuesday night following a weeks-long controversial race.

Residents who spoke with CBS4 say they’ve never seen an election so nasty.

Carroll campaigned for more local control over the town’s oil and gas operations.

Voters also elected town trustees who favor more regulation.