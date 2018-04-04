By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly Tuesday, warmer weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday before a strong cold front arrives on Friday.

Temperatures along the Front Range will climb into the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday which is above normal for early April. Colorado will stay dry but the mountains will experience wind gusts up to 45 mph and parts of southern Colorado are under another Red Flag Warning on Wednesday.



By Thursday night we’ll see snow return to the high country as a strong cold front arrives. Temperatures will drop through the day on Friday as cold rain and then snow develops in the metro area. Plan on cloudy, cold, and wet weather for Rockies home opener. Assuming the game is not postponed, temperatures will be near 40° at first pitch which would challenge the record of coldest opening day in franchise history.

Warmer weather will return over the weekend but a storm moving across the state will continue to produce periods of snow in the mountains on both Saturday and Sunday. The only chance for precipitation in the metro area appears to be Saturday night with a 20% chance for rain.

