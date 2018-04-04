DENVER (CBS4)– Some people living in Denver may hear a lot of gunfire on Wednesday night but don’t worry, it’s just a test.

The Denver Police Department will be testing its ShotSpotter gunfire detection system from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The neighborhoods most likely to be affected include those near East Colfax Avenue, Lowry, Montclair and South Park Hill.



The ShotSpotter can triangulate a gunshot within 80 feet and deliver the information to officers on their computers or phones within 30 seconds.

DPD says since early 2015, the system has led to 96 arrests and taking 76 guns off the streets.