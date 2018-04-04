DEVELOPING STORYDenver Police Plan To Test Gunfire Detection System
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police Department, Gunfire, Local TV, ShotSpotter

DENVER (CBS4)– Some people living in Denver may hear a lot of gunfire on Wednesday night but don’t worry, it’s just a test.

The Denver Police Department will be testing its ShotSpotter gunfire detection system from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The neighborhoods most likely to be affected include those near East Colfax Avenue, Lowry, Montclair and South Park Hill.

shotspotter tests 10pkg tra4nsfer Some Denver Residents Will Hear Gunfire, But Its Only A Test

(credit: CBS)

The ShotSpotter can triangulate a gunshot within 80 feet and deliver the information to officers on their computers or phones within 30 seconds.

DPD says since early 2015, the system has led to 96 arrests and taking 76 guns off the streets.

shot spotter Some Denver Residents Will Hear Gunfire, But Its Only A Test

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s