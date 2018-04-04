DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Auto Show is firing up its engines this week.

The tradition at the Colorado Convention Center features more than 300 vehicles focusing on the latest trends like crossovers, hybrid and electric technology. There are cars to suit every budget and lifestyle.

There’s even Camp Jeep where off-road drivers can experience the latest in 4-wheeling without leaving the show!

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Denver Auto Show

The Denver Auto Show rolls back the doors at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.

LINK: Adults Save $2 on Denver Auto Show Tickets