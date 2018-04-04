DEVELOPING STORYDenver Police Plan To Test Gunfire Detection System
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Jeep, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Auto Show, Jeep, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Auto Show is firing up its engines this week.

The tradition at the Colorado Convention Center features more than 300 vehicles focusing on the latest trends like crossovers, hybrid and electric technology. There are cars to suit every budget and lifestyle.

denver auto show intro 6vo frame 388 Denver Auto Show Rolls Into Town With Hottest Cars

(credit: CBS)

There’s even Camp Jeep where off-road drivers can experience the latest in 4-wheeling without leaving the show!

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Denver Auto Show

denver auto show lu4 frame 238446 Denver Auto Show Rolls Into Town With Hottest Cars

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Auto Show rolls back the doors at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 6 p.m. Sunday.

LINK: Adults Save $2 on Denver Auto Show Tickets

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s