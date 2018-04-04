DEVELOPING STORYDenver Police Plan To Test Gunfire Detection System
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bullying, Cat, Cleft Lip, Heterochromia Iridium, Minnesota, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (CBS) – An Oklahoma boy and his new pet are stealing the hearts of social media users.

Seven-year-old Madden was born with a cleft lip and two different colored eyes.

Malaysia’s ‘Fake News’ Law Raises Media Censorship Fears 

He’s had surgery to correct the cleft lip, but still gets bullied because of his scar and his unusual eyes.

After his mom blogged about it, a Minnesota mom shared pictures of a cat with the same physical attributes.

Madden’s family traveled all the way to Minnesota to adopt “Moon.”

Now Madden and Moon are inseparable and share pictures on Instagram.

Finally together 😍 #maddenandmoon

A post shared by @ maddenandmoon on

“Two awesome and unique guys, each born with a cleft lip, and different colored eyes (heterochromia), Destined to be best friends,” the profile states.

H/T: CBS Philly