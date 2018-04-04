A man lights a cigarette with a lighter on September 6, 2012 in Paris. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)(Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/GettyImages)

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– Voters in Basalt agreed to pass a tobacco tax increase in Tuesday night’s election.

The tobacco tax is similar to the one in Aspen.

The tax will add a $2 tax on packs of cigarettes and a 40 percent tax on other tobacco products.

The money will be used for anti-smoking education in the town. The new tax goes into effect July 1.