NATURITA, Colo. (AP) — Voters in a western Colorado town have approved allowing a variety of marijuana businesses, including stores for medical and adult-use recreational products, manufacturing facilities and cultivation facilities.

Naturita voters also approved a municipal sales tax on those businesses on Tuesday. Less than 100 people voted on each question and the results were close.

For instance, 56 people voted in favor of allowing stores while 41 voted no.

Election Clerk Diana Starks says the six ballot measures related to marijuana businesses and taxes take effect in January.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Also Tuesday, voters in the town of Berthoud in northern Colorado voted in favor of allowing stores selling recreational marijuana products.

The town already allows medical marijuana retailers.

Clerk Christian Samora says the town’s board will now work on regulations for recreational marijuana retailers.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)