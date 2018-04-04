(credit CBS)

“Disney’s Aladdin” runs April 7 – April 28th in the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center of the Performing Arts. For tickets & information go to the “Aladdin” page at denvercenter.org.

PARKER, Colo (CBS4) – Students in Parker got a lesson in theater life from an actress from the Broadway musical “Disney’s Aladdin.”

Celina Nightengale is part of the cast of the bigger-than-life production that’s coming to Denver. She met with students at her alma mater, Lutheran High School in Parker.

“It takes the work. You have to do the work, and that’s one of the biggest things I tell people. You know, everyone’s like, even people now, are like, ‘Oh, you’re so lucky. Look at what you’re doing.’ I’m like, ‘[laughs] Lucky? Ten years in L.A., living with four roommates in a two-bedroom, one-bath? Nah.'”

Nightengale talked honestly and with humor about her career and life in the professional theater world.

“It takes a lot of preparation, and then there’s people who do get lucky, but it doesn’t happen often, and they have a lot of talent,” she told the class.

The “Aladdin” actress spoke with theater students at the school. Young people who are putting on their own production.

“It’s just so special to have someone that’s in the profession, like the professional world, come in and talk to us when we feel like a small little high school putting on a show, but we get to learn what it’s like to be in the big leagues,” said Mary Dyson, a theater student at Lutheran High School.

Nightengale left the teens with some advice that holds true for everyone.

“Just loving what you do at the end of the day, if you guys learn anything from this, it’s just that.”