THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s only April, but the City of Thornton is getting a head start on warning people about fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in the city, even sparklers. In the coming weeks the city will be putting up signs that read “respect pets and vets.”

City officials say a number of veterans with Post Traumatic Streess Disorder have complained about firework use in Thornton.

“It’s not the stars and pretty shining stuff we see. What it is we see is the noise, the vibrations that remind us of being in combat,” said Vietnam War veteran George Horgan.

Horgan created a group that supports veterans with PTSD and educates others about the effect fireworks can have on them.

He says they’ve taken their concerns to Thornton Police and the department is willing to work with them.

“Let the city do their fireworks. Be there and enjoy that night and then call it quits. Leave it alone,” Horgan told CBS4.

But some, like Pete Tarin, think the total ban is overkill. He, too, is a veteran with PTSD and says fireworks are a symbol of freedom for him.

“It’s actually a good thing for me to see people celebrating the country they love,” he told CBS4.

Thornton officials say they’ll be increasing patrols and those who break the law will be fined $500.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m.