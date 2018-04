(credit: CBS)

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Rocky Ford searched for a suspect after she allegedly stabbed an officer and then sped away in a marked patrol car.

The woman allegedly stabbed an officer in the neck and then took off in the stolen police cruiser.

The stabbing happened early Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of North 11th Street during a welfare check.

The patrol car is described as a white Dodge Charger with a red stripe.