(CBS)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. The shooting appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.

San Francisco General Hospital has received multiple patients from the incident, officials confirmed. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.

Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

People near the area report hearing shots fired, police activity and lockdown procedures.

"I was scared but I knew that I had to run for cover," said a witness who was ordering food across the street from YouTube HQ when the active shooter situation unfolded. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/ALOn8HeqHd — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.

"When I was coming in there was a big commotion coming from across the street. Lady came and went into the Carl's Jr. and had been shot in the foot," said a witness who saw one of the YouTube HQ shooting victims. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/nGoXue1Cqm — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

Police are warning people to avoid the area.

KPIX 5 reported that at least two Homeland Security units were responding.

YouTube has approximately 1,700 employees.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Google, YouTube’s parent company, said in a statement that they are “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

The headquarters is about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco, close to San Francisco International Airport.

The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was responding to the scene.