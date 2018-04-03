SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. The shooting appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.
Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe.
KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.
San Francisco General Hospital has received multiple patients from the incident, officials confirmed. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.
Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.
People near the area report hearing shots fired, police activity and lockdown procedures.
Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.
Police are warning people to avoid the area.
KPIX 5 reported that at least two Homeland Security units were responding.
YouTube has approximately 1,700 employees.
Google, YouTube’s parent company, said in a statement that they are “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”
The headquarters is about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco, close to San Francisco International Airport.
The San Francisco Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was responding to the scene.