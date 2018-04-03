By Michael Spencer

Former Nuggets player and head coach Bill Hanzlik joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Nuggets entered Monday as the nine seed in the Western Conference playoffs, one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans.

Denver was coming off a come-from-behind win over Milwaukee in which the Nuggets erased an 18-point deficit to win in overtime.

“I thought they toughened up defensively,” said Hanzlik of the Nuggets’ performance against the Bucks.

Nuggets second year player Jamal Murray hit three free throws with less than three seconds left to send the game into overtime, allowing Denver to keep its playoff hopes alive.

“Just ice in the veins,” said Hanzlik. “Not only did he have to make three, he had to make three in order to send it in to overtime.”

“If you look at his last 10-15 games at home he’s averaging over 20 points per game, shooting around 40 percent from the 3 point line. Those are big time numbers. He’s so young, he’s still got room to grow. I like his game.”

The Nuggets have five games remaining and will host the Pacers on Tuesday at the Pepsi Center.

“There’s a chance for the Nuggets to go 5-0,” said Hanzlik.

Hanlik now works as the co-founder and CEO of the Gold Crown Foundation. This season at Coors Field there is a new Hit the Mitt target set up above the left field tunnel. If a Rockies player hits a home run into the mitt, Gold Crown will receive a $5,000 donation from UC Health.

“I hope they hit like 30 of them!” joked Hanzlik.

The Rockies will have their home opener on Friday when they host the Atlanta Braves.

